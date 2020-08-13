Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €39.50 ($46.47) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.45 ($46.41).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €44.53 ($52.39) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €40.90 and a 200-day moving average of €38.04.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

