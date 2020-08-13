Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.93 ($46.97).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI stock traded up €0.47 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €44.53 ($52.39). 685,934 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.04.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.