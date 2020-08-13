DigiByte Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $422.21 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 13,444,120,672 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

DigiByte Coin Trading

DigiByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bit-Z, OOOBTC, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bitbns, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, cfinex, Poloniex, Graviex, HitBTC, Crex24, Huobi, Kucoin, BiteBTC, C-Patex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

