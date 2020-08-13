Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.21, approximately 139,298 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,584,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

