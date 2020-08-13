DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $820,496.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $820,496.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00792862 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00075801 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000903 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,372,627 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

