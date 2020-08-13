Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0731 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and IDEX. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and approximately $120,538.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00146768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.01847026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00187581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00124659 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,832,852 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Allcoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Tidex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.