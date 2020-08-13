DREP (DREP) Price Reaches $0.0032

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. DREP has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $5.20 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 16% against the dollar. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00146768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.01847026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00187581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00124659 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,449,682,632 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

