Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (LON:DIG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $256.74

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.74 and traded as high as $260.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr shares last traded at $257.00, with a volume of 90,679 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $383.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr Company Profile (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

