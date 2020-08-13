Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.74

Dye & Durham Ltd (TSE:DND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.74 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 195010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Monday.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the process of due diligence searches, document creation, and electronic records filing for commercial and real estate transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.