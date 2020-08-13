Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,592.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $880,318.23 and $9,592.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,762.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.08 or 0.03647983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.02531344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00487657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00787486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00732394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00059267 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,057,484 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

