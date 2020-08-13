DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARL. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.03 ($23.56).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR ARL traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting €18.93 ($22.27). The stock had a trading volume of 290,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a one year high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.27.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.