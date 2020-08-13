e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.34, approximately 7,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 927,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $993.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $1,681,063.02. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 665,991 shares of company stock worth $12,442,910. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,901 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 706.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 553,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $4,965,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $4,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

