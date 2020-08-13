easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 545 ($7.13) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,240 ($16.21) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 941.32 ($12.31).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 633.40 ($8.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 629.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 809.13.

In other news, insider Moya Greene acquired 7,032 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.52 ($65,364.78). Also, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,595.42). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 99,110 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,594.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

