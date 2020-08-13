Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 83.4% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 76,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,655. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

