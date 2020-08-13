Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 190.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 77,855 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 94,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.8% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,310. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,694.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $892,177.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,613 shares of company stock valued at $22,121,433 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

