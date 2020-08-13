Elastos Hits Market Capitalization of $41.99 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00021120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg, LBank and Huobi. Elastos has a total market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00156860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.06 or 0.01787426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00187383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00127269 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, LBank, Huobi, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

