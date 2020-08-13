Electroneum (ETN) 1-Day Volume Hits $670,907.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $54.23 million and $670,907.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bitbns. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,182,113,122 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, CoinBene, Liquid, TradeOgre, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

