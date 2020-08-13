Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.82

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and traded as low as $61.40. Empiric Student Property shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 343,796 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Empiric Student Property from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

