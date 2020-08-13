EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENS. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE ENS opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 27.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 232,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 131,048 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 392,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.