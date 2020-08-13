Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $71.19

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.70, but opened at $71.19. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 79,093 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $97,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,999,156 shares of company stock worth $940,590,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

