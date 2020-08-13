EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Trading 0.3% Higher

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $314.31 and last traded at $313.07, 6,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 366,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.86.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $337,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,918 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,538. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.