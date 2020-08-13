EVOS (EVOS) Market Capitalization Tops $31,168.86

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One EVOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 100.7% higher against the US dollar. EVOS has a market capitalization of $31,168.86 and approximately $5,824.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00720232 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00181301 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.01512825 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008472 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008214 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000700 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

