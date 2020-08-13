Exosis (EXO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,195.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a market cap of $33,900.72 and $1,195.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.34 or 0.03438000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.92 or 0.02471502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00474134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00780646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00710308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00059237 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 592,929 coins and its circulating supply is 427,929 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

