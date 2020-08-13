Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,287 shares of company stock worth $14,916,849 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

