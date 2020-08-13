Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $3,381,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after acquiring an additional 168,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

