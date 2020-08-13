Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

