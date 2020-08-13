Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Clark Estates Inc. NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 7.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $261.05. 585,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.61. The company has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura raised their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.