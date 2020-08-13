Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $332.89

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.89 and traded as low as $331.00. Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at $337.00, with a volume of 48,879 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 328.42. The stock has a market cap of $249.89 million and a P/E ratio of -23.08.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

