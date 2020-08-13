Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.07 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.83. 6,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

