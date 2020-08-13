Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $161,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 210,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,677. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

