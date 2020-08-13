Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 13,238 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.67 on Thursday, hitting $271.86. 38,894,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,176,496. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $274.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

