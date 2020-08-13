First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.25 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

