First Trust Advisors LP Buys 190,788 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,797,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,462,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after buying an additional 10,014,262 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $109,984,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 20.4% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 47,067,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,255,000 after buying an additional 7,975,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,694,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after buying an additional 1,201,098 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

