First Trust Advisors LP Buys 22,165 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOMO. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Momo Inc has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

