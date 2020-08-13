First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of 1st Source worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

1st Source stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $955.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.09. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

