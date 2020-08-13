First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $769.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $94,778.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $315,826. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

