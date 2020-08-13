First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,870 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,375.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.26. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

