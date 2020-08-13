First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,351 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 152.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 15,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $502,283.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,484 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

