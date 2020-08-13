First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,387 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of TowneBank worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 115,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 7.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.