First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,865 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of ST opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

