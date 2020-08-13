First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.09 Million Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,734 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

