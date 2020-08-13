First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.12 Million Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

