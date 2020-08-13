First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Magellan Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 184,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Magellan Health by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. Magellan Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.