First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $167,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $897.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

