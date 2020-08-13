First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.08 Million in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,789 shares during the last quarter.

PFF opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

