First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IBERIABANK by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,032,000 after buying an additional 76,112 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 227.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,148,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,515,000 after buying an additional 797,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 849,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,710,000 after buying an additional 35,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,832,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 135.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 720,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 413,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $79.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

