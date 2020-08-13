First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Vocera Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

VCRA stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $353,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,752 shares of company stock worth $1,605,285 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.