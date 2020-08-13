First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,337,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,273,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 737,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPMC opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.41. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BPMC. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,349 shares of company stock worth $3,708,508. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

