First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of First Bancorp worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $669.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

