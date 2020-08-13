First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,546 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 90.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $70.36 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.